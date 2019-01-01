'Nicolas Pepe is strong' - Jose Mourinho impressed by in-demand Lille star

The Cote d'Ivoire international has been in a terrific form this season scoring 16 league goals to help the Great Danes to the second spot in the log

striker Nicolas Pepe has earned the praise of former and manager Jose Mourinho.

The 23-year-old has played a key role in the Great Danes’ title race this season, scoring 16 goals in 25 appearances to help them book a spot just behind leaders .

The impressive form has seen him win January's Ligue 1 Player of the Month - his second this season.

And the Portuguese tactician who is pleased with the performance of Christophe Galtier’s men so far, also lauded the impact of the former attacker.

"Lille, we can say that it is the team feeling of the championship,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Tribal Football.

“There were a lot of problems last season and now they are in second position to look to play the .

"It's incredible. There are very good young players. Nicolas Pepe is strong."

Pepe will hope to continue the impressive form when Lille visit for their next league game on Friday.