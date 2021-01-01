N'Guessan ends 12-game goal drought as Tenerife edge Athletic Bilbao

The Cote d'Ivoire international found the back of the net to help the Saints secure a win against the visitors at Estadio La Palmera

Ange N'Guessan ended her 12-game goal drought in Tenerife’s 3-2 victory over Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's Spanish Primera Iberdrola meeting.

The 30-year-old was handed her 14th appearance of the season and made the most of the opportunity to end her unimpressive spell in front of goal for the hosts.

N'Guessan started the fixture, forming a three-woman attack along with María Jose Perez and Ana Gonzalez, in the five-goal thriller.

The hosts got off to a fine start after being gifted a penalty and Pisco netted from the spot to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Nine minutes later, Tenerife won another opportunity from the spot and Pisco converted for the second time to hand the hosts a two-goal lead before half-time.

After the break, the visitors bounced back into the contest when Marta Perea played Oihane Valdezate through to pull one back 11 minutes into the second half.

However, Tenerife recovered and eventually extended their advantage when Yerliane Moreno set up N'Guessan to reopen their two-goal lead for the hosts in the 65th minute.

Despite Vanesa Gimbert finding the back of the net 10 minutes from time, Tenerife held onto their nerve to claim their third win in a row.

Ivorian N'Guessan featured for 70 minutes before making way for Ainhoa Delgado while Cameroon's Raissa Feudjio was an unused substitute for Tenerife.

N'Guessan has now scored two goals for Tenerife this season and will hope to be more consistent for Francis Diaz’s team moving forward.

The result keeps Tenerife's Champions League dreams alive as they have now accrued 44 points from 23 games - six points adrift third-place Real Madrid, with a game in hand.

They will hope to extend their fine winning run to four games in a row at Madrid CFF in their next fixture on April 3.