Neymar won't play again in 2020 due to ankle injury, PSG confirm

The Brazilian suffered an ankle injury in the 1-0 defeat to Lyon and will now miss Sunday's top-of-the-table clash with Ligue 1 leaders Lille

have confirmed Neymar will not play again in 2020.

The star was absent for PSG’s last game, a 2-0 win over Lorient in , due to an ankle injury suffered against .

He is now set to miss Sunday’s crucial game away at . With 15 games played, PSG are one point behind Lille at the top of the table, with Christophe Galtier’s side having only suffered one defeat in the league compared to PSG’s four.

Neymar will also miss the home game with on Wednesday, December 23, which is PSG's last game of the year.

A club statement confirmed he was expected to return in January, but did not provide further details. PSG have five league games to negotiate in January, starting at on January 6, as well as the Trophee des Champions match against a week later.

Thomas Tuchel had previously suggested he was hopeful of having Neymar back for the Lille game, but those hopes have been dashed.

Neymar has had a frustrating season in 2020-21. He missed the start of the campaign after testing positive for coronavirus and, due to a series of fitness problems and a suspension, has played in less than half of PSG's league matches so far.

He has still racked up nine goals and five assists in all competitions, but has not yet managed to play in three consecutive league games all season.

Neymar was, at least, lucky to avoid another serious injury.

He posted on Instagram: "It could have been worse, but once again God saved me from something serious. My cry was of pain, despair, fear, anguish, surgery, crutches and other horrible memories. I hope to recover and return as quickly as possible."

PSG also provided fitness updates on a number of other players.

Like Neymar, summer signing Danilo Pereira is expected to return to action in January after suffering a hamstring injury early on against Lorient.

Mauro Icardi should return to training in the coming days having barely featured this season due to a knee issue, while Pablo Sarabia will return to the group following a hamstring issue of his own next week. Abdou Diallo will resume training in January after suffering an injury in the 1-0 defeat to Lyon.

Juan Bernat is continuing his rehabilitation from a knee injury but there is still no timescale for his return.