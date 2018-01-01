Neymar unveils crazy new dreadlock haircut

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has yet again changed his look, although several fans are far from sold

Neymar is no stranger to new fashions, but this one is his most extreme yet!

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar likes to look his best on the pitch, and regularly updates his Instagram followers on his latest trim.

This one, however, is something quite different!

Neymar appears to have opted for some blonde dreadlocks, styled in something approaching a ponytail.

However, fans were far from sold on the new style.

gonna get messed up when he's rolling around on the ground — Fan of 🏆winner (@MikeFoster_ATL) December 20, 2018

Very terrible! Article continues below — Aaron Nabusiu (@AaronNabusiu) December 20, 2018

It's certainly fortunate that he has been in such good form this season, otherwise headlines would surely be less favourable!

Indeed, Neymar has scored 16 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions, and has also provided eight assists.

The 26-year-old - who maybe should know better than to continually seek attention like this - has helped his side secure a commanding lead in Ligue 1, with PSG currently 10 points clear of second-placed Lille.