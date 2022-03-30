Neymar transfer latest: Brazil star set to stay with PSG next season

Neymar's recent strife at Paris Saint-Germain will not prompt the Brazil star to seek a new club this summer.

The striker has become the target of fans' frustrations following PSG's exit from the Champions League.

But GOAL understands that he is happy in the French capital and not angling for a move away.

Neymar to stay

The Brazilian, along with Lionel Messi, was roundly jeered by the Parc des Princes crowd in PSG's first game after crashing out of Europe to Real Madrid.

That episode, added to reports criticising his commitment in training, raised speculation that he could leave the club after five years.

Sources close to Neymar, however, insist that he is settled in Paris and happy with life at PSG.

Could another club afford Neymar?

GOAL understands, moreover, that he remains the side's highest-paid player - with a salary that surpasses even that of Messi or Kylian Mbappe, which poses a further problem with regards to a potential transfer.

The Brazilian's representatives believes that he would struggle to match his wages elsewhere, and he is happy to see out his contract at PSG.

Neymar still has three years left to run on his deal, which expires in June 2025.

Injury has caused significant interruption during the current season, restricting the striker to just 21 games.

He has contributed five goals and five assists for his club, while enjoying rather better fortunes in Brazil colours - notching up five goals and four assists in six games this term as the Selecao strolled to World Cup qualification at the top of the CONMEBOL competition.

