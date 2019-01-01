Neymar makes return from injury as substitute against Monaco

After three months out injured, the Paris Saint-Germain star returned to the pitch after coming on at half-time on Sunday

Neymar made his return from a three-month lay-off with a broken foot during 's match at home to on Sunday.

The star had not played a competitive game since suffering a metatarsal injury in a Coupe de win over on January 23.

At the time there were doubts whether Neymar would appear again this season, but he returned to training in early April, suggesting he could feature in the run-in.

Thomas Tuchel named the forward on the bench for the visit of Monaco – with PSG confirmed as champions earlier in the day following 's 0-0 draw at .

And he made his way on to the pitch for the second half with PSG already 2-0 up thanks to Kylian Mbappe's brace, replacing Layvin Kurzawa at half-time.

Mbappe went on to complete his hat-trick soon after his team-mate's introduction, as PSG went on to win the match 3-1.