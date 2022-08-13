'Left-footed Neymar' Kayky shipped out on loan by Man City as Brazil prodigy waits for Guardiola chance

The forward has made two appearances for Manchester City since signing last summer

Manchester City's 19-year-old Brazilian prodigy Kayky will spend the 2022/23 season on loan in Portugal playing for Pacos de Ferreira. Kayky, dubbed the 'left footed Neymar', arrived in August 2021 for a fee reported to be around £21 million (€25m) and made two first team appearances last season, both off the bench.

With a host of world class forwards entrenched in the starting line-up, Manchester City have deemed it smart to give Kayky more playing time elsewhere to help him develop.

Why the hype for the 'left footed Neymar'?

Kayky shined in the 2020 season for Fluminense Under-17s where he scored 12 goals and won the golden boot and the Brasileirao Under-17 Championship.

Despite not making an appearance for their senior side at that point, a host of European clubs where interested, including Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk.

He was promoted to the main squad for the 2021 making his debut on March 4, and scored his first professional goal just over a month later on April 6. He became the youngest Copa Libertadores scorer for Fluminense aged 17 on May 6 2021. Manchester City to managed to secure his signature and fast-tracked his arrival to last summer.

Kayky made his Manchester City debut vs Swindon in the FA Cup on January 7 2022, before coming on as a sub in the Premier League on February 12 against Norwich.