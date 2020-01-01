Neymar is the leader Paris Saint-Germain hoped for - Tuchel

The Brazilian had been agitating for a move back to Barcelona in the summer, but has returned to form lately in the French capital

Neymar has become the leader hoped he would be this season, according to Thomas Tuchel, who stressed the forward must now keep up his sensational form.

After recovering from a groin injury earlier in the campaign, Neymar has been in imperious form in recent weeks and is on 11 goals and five assists from 12 appearances.

The 27-year-old - who wanted to rejoin in the close season but ultimately stayed in Paris - has suffered serious injuries in both of his previous seasons at PSG, and Tuchel now wants to see Neymar to maintain the level of performance he is displaying at the moment.

"For Neymar, there are a lot of words to describe him," Tuchel told a news conference when asked about Neymar, who would set a new club record should he score against Lorient in the Coupe de on Sunday.

"But the best thing is to watch the games. He is really decisive for us, he closes spaces, he defends.

"He is the leader we hoped for and it is a really good time for him. The challenge is to keep going, to employ the same effort, the way of working and the mindset. It is good but it is just the beginning. It is only January."

While singling out Neymar for particular praise, Tuchel also reiterated the importance of the rest of PSG's team following the international's example.

"I am convinced that football is based on team effort," Tuchel said.

"We attack together and we defend together and if we do that, we are a dangerous team. If not, we are an average team and you cannot win any big thing as an average team."

Tuchel was also asked about 's interest in Layvin Kurzawa, with Goal having reported that the Gunners are in the market for full-back cover following injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

The German claimed to know nothing of the London's side's interest, however, and stated that he “needs” Kurzawa as PSG would be left short should Juan Bernat suffer an injury.

“I haven't spoken with Layvin or anyone else about his departure this winter,” he added.

“Layvin is number two behind [Juan] Bernat in the left-back position. We need him and Layvin will play tomorrow (Sunday) against Lorient.