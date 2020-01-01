Neymar injury concern for PSG as Tuchel says he 'needs to speak with doctors' following Reims win

The Brazilian picked up a knock after taking in 90 minutes of action at Stade Auguste-Delaune over the weekend

Thomas Tuchel says he "needs to speak with the doctors" at after revealing a potential injury concern for talismanic forward Neymar.

PSG picked up a third successive victory by beating Reims 2-0 away from home on Sunday.

Mauro Icardi grabbed his first goal of the season after being set up by Kylian Mbappe in the ninth minute, and doubled his account on the hour mark following more great work from the Frenchman.

Neymar played the full match at Stade Auguste-Delaune and was involved in the majority of PSG's best attacks, but appeared to show Tuchel that he had suffered a knock to his calf when leaving the pitch.

Asked to address the possibility of the Brazilian being sidelined through injury, the PSG boss told reporters post-match: "I thought it was a hit, but maybe not. I don't know yet, I need to speak with the doctors."

Tuchel added on Neymar's latest performance: "He did too much defensively in the first half. I wanted him to play like a 10, but he played as an 8.

"That didn't stop him from having a great game. In general, we had a good first half. We created a lot of chances, but we missed too many.

"We have to kill the game after 20 minutes. It must be three or 4-0. I'm not happy with the second half. It was not serious enough, aggressive and intense."

Icardi's double saw him end a goal drought stretching back to February, and although Tuchel was delighted to see the Argentine find the net again, he says the striker could easily have scored more.

"It was too long, that's clear. He had to score again. He had worked well this week and deserved to start again," the German said of the 27-year-old.

"For a number nine it's important to score, and it's a good thing that he scored the decisive two goals even though it was possible to do better because he too had great chances."

PSG will be back in action when they welcome to Parc des Princes on Friday, when they will be aiming to close the gap on Ligue 1 leaders even further.

Tuchel's men have been playing catch-up since losing their first two games, and the club have been unusually quiet in the summer transfer window after allowing the likes of Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to leave.

He was also asked to address the possibility of any adding any new players to his ranks before the market closes, to which he responded: "I hope. I want to believe it.

"You know the players we lost. I hope we will play this season with a group similar (in quality and bench depth) to that of last season, but it is already late."