Neymar in tears after suffering foot injury during PSG cup clash

The star Brazilian was emotional as he was forced from the field in the Parisian's cup victory

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar was in tears as he came from the field with a foot injury during the second half of the 2-0 Coupe de France victory against Strasbourg.

The Brazil star seemed to injure his right foot when Strasbourg midfielder Moataz Zemzemi attempted to tackle him three times before referee Johan Hamel awarded a free-kick.

Neymar was angered by the rough treatment meted out by Zemzemi and got a form of revenge when he flicked the ball over the Strasbourg man's head before firing wide from the resultant set-piece.

However, Neymar left the pitch shortly after to receive treatment and, though he came back on, appeared emotional as he made his way down the tunnel with Moussa Diaby replacing him in the 62nd minute.

Edinson Cavani's early strike had given PSG the lead in the last 32 match, and despite Neymar's absence, the French giants wrapped up the contest through Angel Di Maria in the 80th minute.

Rumours have been swirling around Neymar's future recently with the attacker linked with a return to Barcelona as stories continue to persist about his unhappiness in the French capital.

However the Catalan club rejected reports they were contacted by the 26-year-old's father and agent Neymar Santos Sr.

Neymar moved from Barca to PSG in the summer of 2017 in a world-record €222 million deal.

Barca's great rivals Real Madrid have also been said to be keen on a shock move to bring Selecao attacker back to La Liga.

Neymar was also forced to defend himself from criticism aired by Brazilian legend Pele over the 'things he does besides playing football'.

PSG are currently 13 points clear of Lille on top of the Ligue 1 table - and have two matches in hand against their closest rival.

Their next league match will be at home against Rennes on Sunday, however one eye will be focused on the blockbuster first leg Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United on February 12.