Neymar and Mbappe '2000 per cent' staying at PSG - Al-Khelaifi

The French side's stars have been linked with moves away from the club, but Nasser Al-Khelaifi says they are "2,000 per cent" staying put

will not have to sell Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, according to the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

PSG last year rejected allegations made by Der Spiegel and Mediapart that the club had circumvented FFP spending stipulations, saying they had "always acted in absolute compliance with the laws and regulations issued by sports institutions".

Some claimed PSG would consider selling their prized assets to comply with the rules but Al-Khelaifi has denied that PSG will need to cash in on either Neymar or Mbappe, who have both been linked with moves away.

"It's not 100 per cent, but 2,000 per cent," Al-Khelafi told Le Parisien when asked if PSG's star duo would remain at Parc des Princes.

"They will stay in Paris. Many media, especially in , claim that we would need to sell Neymar or Kylian. I want to confirm that Kylian and Neymar will stay here.

"Of course, we want to buy, staying within the framework of Financial Fair Play. We are confident. We have the means to recruit."

Neymar is currently in receiving treatment on a metatarsal injury, with Mbappe having taken over as PSG's main attacking outlet in his – and Edinson Cavani's – absence.

The 20-year-old recently took over the best single season mark for a French player in club history and has grown into one of the top players in the world.

20 - With 20 goals in Ligue 1 2018/19, Kylian Mbappe is now the best French goalscorer in a single season in the top-flight in @PSG_English 's history. Machine. pic.twitter.com/U7ITnAPEKE — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 21, 2019

The club are 14 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table and hold two games in hand on nearest challengers .

They also hold a 2-0 lead over heading into the second leg of their round of 16 tie, slated to take place in Paris March 6.

PSG are back in action on Saturday with a league match against and will follow that up with a French Cup quarter-final against on Tuesday.