Next Man Utd manager: Ajax boss Ten Hag responds to reports he's taking English classes for Old Trafford job

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has rubbished suggestions he is taking English lessons in order to improve his linguistic skills ahead of a possible move to Manchester United in the summer.

Alongside Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, the Dutchman has long been linked with the managerial hot seat at Old Trafford once interim boss Ralf Rangnick leaves his post.

Recent media reports had suggested that Ten Hag had been brushing up on his English as the hunt for a full-time successor narrows down at United.

What has been said?

"No, that report is not true!" the Dutchman told BT Sport. "We talk English at the club because there are a lot of foreign players in Holland and they are already educated in English."

Erik ten Hag responds to the rumours linking him to a job away from Ajax... 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/btWjP4GEjp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 15, 2022

Pressed on his future ahead of kick-off in Ajax's Champions League tie against Benfica on Tuesday, Ten Hag added: "I do not think that is an issue today. I am focused on [our match] and I do not pay any attention to other subjects."

"At the moment, I am only working with Ajax and have no further thoughts on the future,"

The bigger picture

Both Ten Hag and United suffered similar fates on Tuesday as they were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 on home soil.

Ajax's defeat to Benfica saw them slip out before the quarter-final stage, while a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid ended the Red Devils' quest for silverware yet again.

Whoever takes over as manager from Rangnick is likely to be forced to deal with a slew of players pushing for the exit door amid another likely shortfall in the top-four race, suggesting a difficult future for whoever takes the helm.

