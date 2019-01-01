Newcastle vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

With neither side free of relegation worries, this match represents an excellent opportunity for both to kick decisively clear of the drop zone

Newcastle play host to at St James’ Park on Tuesday as both clubs seek to give themselves greater breathing space in the relegation battle.

Rafael Benitez’s side picked up a critical 2-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday to give themselves a four-point gap to the bottom three, while Burnley are two marks better off.

The Clarets are coming off the back of a stunning 2-1 victory over Tottenham, in which second-half goals from Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes sandwiched a strike from Harry Kane to give Sean Dyche’s men maximum points.

A win for either side in this clash would ease the pressure on them tremendously.

Game Newcastle vs Burnley Date Tuesday, February 26 Time 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on NBCSN. It can be streamed via NBC Sports Live.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports Live

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport 4K UHD. It can be streamed on BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team

Position Newcastle players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Elliot, Woodman, Darlow Defenders Lascelles, Manquillo, Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune, Barreca, Dummett Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Atsu, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Ki, Diame, Kenedy, Almiron Forwards Perez, Rondon, Muto, Joselu

Newcastle are set to have all of their strongest players available for this encounter. Ciaran Clark is set to miss out, however.

Jonjo Shelvey may be left on the bench after recently restarting training following a lengthy layoff.

Possible Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Perez, Hayden, Ki, Almiron; Rondon

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Hart, Heaton, Pope, Lindegaard, Legzdins Defenders Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Taylor, Gibson, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Westwood, McNeil, Brady, Hendrick, Walters Forwards Wood, Crouch, Barnes, Vydra

Aaron Lennon and Steven Defour are still absent for Burnley, who have named an unchanged squad for each of the last six matches.

Robbie Brady and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are both back in contention following injuries and could push to feature.

Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes have been in great form of late, each netting four times in the last four games.

Possible Burnley starting XI: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, Brady; Barnes, Wood

& Match Odds

Newcastle are narrow 23/20 favourites with bet365. Burnley are priced at 29/10 while a draw is available at 23/10.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

’s fight against Premier League relegation is one that they appear to be winning after securing a 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday. With just four points to play with as an advantage over 18th-placed , however, there can be no let up from the St James’ Park outfit.

Record signing Miguel Almiron was the star of the show at the weekend as they overcame the 10-man Terriers, and although he was not on the scoresheet, the club’s record signing from turned in a formidable full debut.

“It was a great day for him and the fans,” manager Rafael Benitez told Sky Sports. “He did what we expected of him. He linked well with the other forwards.”

Looking forward to the midweek game, the former boss knows that the challenge his side face is likely to be greater against a Burnley team he feels are in a false position.

“When you finish seventh you have a strong team,” he said. “You have a clear idea of what you want to do and how to do it.

“When they had a couple of results together, they regained their confidence. It's not like the same group of players who finished seventh suddenly don't know what to do.

“We are now watching a team now that are quite strong and hard to beat.”

Burnley proved that amply at the weekend as they went some way to destroying ’s title hopes with a stunning 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

Article continues below

“It was a thorough performance and a good win. We know there's a lot of work to be done but they're certainly putting in the work,” Dyche told the BBC after that encounter.

“We're not a side who can slick it around like Man City but we have very good players.”

Burnley are one of only two undefeated sides in the Premier League in 2019, having played eight fixtures, and they will be hopeful of equalling their 1966 run of nine undefeated in the top flight by avoiding defeat at St James’ Park.