Newcastle United's Atsu on the possibility of becoming a manager

The Ghanaian midfielder has spoken up about going into coaching in future

's Christian Atsu says he might become a football manager in future.

The Ghanaian has been on the books of Newcastle United since 2016, making more than 100 competitive appearances, and is clearly thinking of what's ahead.

He was asked a series of trivia questions on NUFCTV, and put his name forward as the person among his Magpies teammates who could go into coaching.

"Maybe me. I have been doing a coaching course and when I have been playing I have always tried to study the game," the 27-year-old said.

"So you never know, maybe I will be a future manager."

Atsu has previously been on the books of FC , , Rio Ave, Vitesse, , Bournemouth and Malaga, and has 62 international caps to his name.