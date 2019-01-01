Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez gives injury update on Mohamed Diame

After featuring in their defeat to Arsenal on Monday, the 31-year-old’s availability against the Eagles remains a doubt due to ‘little problems’

manager Rafael Benitez has given injury update on Mohamed Diame ahead of their Premier League game with on Saturday.

The former international who made his 23rd league start this season in their 2-0 defeat to on Monday is uncertain of playing a part when the Magpies take on Roy Hodgson’s men.

The 31-year-old has made 26 appearances this season to help the St. James outfit to the 14th spot in the league standings with 35 points, one point behind Palace.

And the Spaniard has explained that the midfielder, along with Isaac Hayden and DeAndre Yedlin are struggling with ‘little problems’ which would be examined before the encounter.

“Hayden, Diame and Yedlin have some little problems and we have to check on them before the game,” Benitez said in a pre-match conference.

Victory in the tie will see Newcastle United move closer to Premier League safety.