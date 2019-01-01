New date for rescheduled Clasico confirmed as December 18
Getty Images
Following the decision to postpone Saturday's meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid, it has been confirmed that the first Clasico of the season will take place on December 18.
Riots in Barcelona over the past two weeks led to La Liga requesting that the game be moved from Camp Nou to Santiago Bernabeu, with the reverse fixture then to be played in Catalunya later in the season.
But with both clubs against such a switch, the match was instead rescheduled, with a final call on that date having been made by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).
