Neville identifies the run that will make or break Man Utd's season

The Old Trafford club are fighting for a place in the Premier League's top four and are still in the Champions League and FA Cup

Gary Neville has warned Manchester United they have a lot more to achieve before their rejuvenated season can be considered a success.

And he pinpointed a run of games next month that will be the true test of interim manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's impact on the club.

Solskjaer has guided United to the quarter-finals of the via their amazing comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Old Trafford club suffered the first Premier League defeat of the Norwegian's reign at Arsenal on Sunday and remain outside the top four in fifth.

Neville says United must successfully navigate a testing run of matches in April, which includes two Champions League quarter-final ties and Premier League clashes with and as well as and , to start regarding the season, which started with Jose Mourinho at the helm, positively.

“If you start to look at the period from April 9-28 it’s a real testing period," he said on Sky Sports.

"With the squad that is creaking a little bit. There is a long way to go for this to be a successful season for United.

“They have to be careful not to end up falling in between everything and doing well but not really concentrating on one competition more than the other.

"That’s something which Ole has to concentrate on in this next five or six weeks.”

Meanwhile, United veteran Ashley Young admits the battle to a top-four spot could go right to the wire.

He said: “Yeah, of course, but I think there are so many points to pick up, so many games left. For me, if we were talking back in October, saying that we were going to be fighting for fourth place, we would have taken that with where we were.

“But, on a personal level, and everyone in the dressing room, I think the club a size of United should be higher up the league and that’s where I see it, but right now, obviously, we’re talking about finishing in the top four and we’re going to do everything we can to do that.”

United face Wolves in the quarter-finals of the at Molineux on Saturday evening (19:55 GMT).

They will find out their Champions League quarter-final opponents on Friday, March 15.