'Never, this is my style!' - Chelsea new boy Cucurella rules out cutting his hair after Romero clash in Spurs draw

The Spaniard's haircut was the topic of much discussion during his first press conference as a Blues player

Marc Cucurella has ruled out shaving off his iconic hair, despite Cristian Romero using his curly locks to haul him to the ground just before Tottenham's last-minute equaliser against Chelsea last weekend. With the Blues 2-1 up deep into second-half stoppage time, Harry Kane rose high in the box to head home Ivan Perisic's corner and earn Spurs a valuable point.

However, just before Kane scored, Cucurella's hair was pulled in the box, with referee Anthony Taylor failing to give a foul.

This was far from the only flashpoint in the game, with Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel engaging in a running touchline battle that concluded with both managers receiving red cards.

What has Cucurella said about the Romero incident?

Pressed on whether he thought the hair pulling constituted a foul, Cucurella told reporters: "Yes. For me it is too clear in the game, on the pitch.

"I didn’t see it on the TV, the video. I think it’s very clear but this is one error of the referee or VAR. Sometimes the referees have good decisions, sometimes not."

Cucurella was then asked if he would consider cutting his hair to avoid similar incidents in the future, but his answer was clear.

"No, never. This is my style!" he said.

Cucurella on his best position & competition with Chilwell at Chelsea

Tuchel has already hinted that he anticipates Cucurella being used as a centre-back and wing-back this season, and the Spaniard gave an interesting answer when asked what his preferred position is.

"The three positions on the left side is good for me. I think maybe best for me is back four, left-back, it's where I played in the academies," he said.

Cucurella will also be in direct competition with Ben Chilwell this season, with the Spaniard starting over the former Leicester man against Spurs on Sunday.

"[Ben] helped me a lot in these first day, he's a very good person," Cucurella explained.

"We need to work hard to play in one position. We have two players for one position, but if one player is better, he will put him in the line up. This is good for the team."

Chelsea will be back in the Premier League action away at Leeds United on Sunday.