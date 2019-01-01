'Never say die' - Young confident Man Utd can pull off famous PSG win

The England star believes the Red Devils can stage a comeback at the Parc des Princes, despite the absence of several key players

Ashley Young says 's 'never say die' attitude will help see them through to the quarter-finals of the at the expense of .

United head to France this week for the second leg of their last-16 showdown against the Ligue 1 giants, with a 2-0 deficit to overcome after a damaging defeat at Old Trafford in February.

Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe grabbed the goals for PSG in a first-leg showdown dominated by the visitors, which also saw Paul Pogba sent off late on for the hosts.

The talismanic midfielder joins the likes of Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera on United's list of notable absentees for the return leg, with caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing another major selection headache.

Despite the club's mounting injury woes, the Red Devils have managed to maintain their unbeaten domestic run under Solskjaer in recent weeks, securing a 3-2 home win against Southampton last time out.

That victory saw United move back into fourth place in the and Young believes that the team spirit running through the squad will be key to an unlikely turnaround against PSG.

"It was a massive result after seeing the and game,” said Young. “We had to keep the pressure on them and keep winning games.

"It was tough, but I think it just shows the team spirit we've got and the desire to get back into games and win games.

“We showed that we've got that resilience to keep going right to the final whistle.

“We know what we're capable of. People can write us off. People were writing us off at the start of the season and people are writing us off now. It's no different."

Solskjaer has overseen a superb run of 12 wins from 15 matches across all competitions since succeeding Jose Mourinho in December and he is now the favourite to land the permanent manager's job.

The only blot on the Norweigian's record so far was the loss to PSG and his team are major underdogs heading into their latest European outing.

Young, who is expected to retain his place in the starting line up at right-back, went on to add that the players are well aware of the size of the task at hand, but he has 'faith' that a strong defensive setup could help secure a famous victory.

“Obviously it's going to be tough," Young continued. "It's not going to be easy. We've got to go over there, win the game and score goals.

“I've got every faith if we defend well and if we create the chance that I know we can do, we can win the game."