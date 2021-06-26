'I’ve never been more bored by a transfer in my life' - Sancho saga at Man Utd frustrates Neville

The former Red Devils defender wants to see a deal done for the Borussia Dortmund winger, but is now tired of waiting

Gary Neville is among those growing tired of the incessant Jadon Sancho rumours at Manchester United, with the Red Devils legend admitting he has "never been more bored by a transfer in my life".

The Old Trafford icon is eager to see a deal done with Borussia Dortmund that allows the England international winger to return to his homeland.

That agreement has, however, been in the pipeline for well over a year now and a protracted saga is starting to grate on those watching on from afar.

What has been said?

Neville has posted on social media amid renewed talk of a big-money deal being close to completion: "Manchester United closing in on Sancho.

"Again!

"A transfer should be a joy and a moment of excitement. I’ve never been more bored by a transfer in my life to the point I feel like he’s already signed and I want to know who is next already. Not the lad's fault at all I should say!"

How much will Sancho cost?

Goal can confirm that United have a £72 million ($100m) bid on the table.

They have already seen an offer of £67m ($95m) knocked back this summer, with Dortmund refusing to buckle under intense pressure.

Personal terms have been agreed, but striking a deal between two European heavyweights is proving tricky.

Sancho is, however, currently away on Euro 2020 duty with England, so has more pressing concerns at present than where he will be playing his club football in 2021-22.

A deal may be done at some stage, though, with United having made the 21-year-old a top target.

The bigger picture

United are so keen to get a transfer completed as Sancho has starred for Dortmund since leaving Manchester City for Germany in 2017.

He has hit 50 goals and provided 64 assists through 137 games, marking him out as one of the most productive creative forwards in world football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to buy into that ability, with the Red Devils looking to further bolster their attacking ranks.

Mason Greenwood has often lined up on the right of their frontline, but the expectation is that the 19-year-old academy graduate will become a central striker at some stage.

