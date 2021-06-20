The Germany goalkeeper has been showing his support for the LGBT+ community but UEFA considers it a political statement

The German football association (DFB) could be hit with a fine because of Manuel Neuer's rainbow-coloured captain's armband.

Goal and SPOX can confirm reports from RTL and NTV that UEFA has launched an investigation into the DFB and the goalkeeper for wearing the special armband.

Neuer has been wearing the rainbow colours to show support for the LGBT+ community during 'Pride Month' but UEFA views it as a political statement.

Why might Germany be punished?

Neuer has worn the rainbow-coloured armband during the Euro 2020 clashes against France and Portugal.

He also wore it in the pre-tournament friendly win against Latvia.

UEFA has determined that it is a political symbol and has prohibited such demonstrations from players and teams.

UEFA criticised for lack of LGBT+ support

The investigation into the DFB comes just as European football's governing body has faced criticism over claims Budapest could be given a bigger role in Euro 2020.

Denmark and Chelsea star Pernille Harder has called on UEFA to "step up" and refrain from moving more matches to Hungary after the government introduced new anti-LGBT+ legislation.

The Puskas Arena has hosted two matches in the summer tournament and there are still two more to be played in the Hungarian capital - the Group F clash between Portugal and France and a last-16 tie.

But UEFA has not ruled out moving the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final from Wembley if Covid-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom are not lifted. The Times recently reported that government ministers are discussing a proposal to exempt UEFA officials, guests and sponsors as well as international broadcasters from having to quarantine for 10 days after arriving in the UK.

What has been said?

Budapest has been highlighted as the favourite alternative to host those matches, but Harder has called on UEFA to look elsewhere.

Harder tweeted: "Devastated to see that the Hungarian parliament passed new anti LGBT+ legislation this week criminalising education and advertising of LGBT content to young people. We, the LGBT+ community, are people. We are human beings. We deserve the right to be treated like everyone else.

My thoughts are with the people of Hungary but especially the various LGBT communities in the country. The football world has another opportunity to step up. I hope that @UEFA will take this seriously and reconsider moving more Euros games to Budapest. Equal game? 🏳️‍🌈 — Pernille Harder (@PernilleMHarder) June 20, 2021

"My thoughts are with the people of Hungary but especially the various LGBT communities in the country. The football world has another opportunity to step up. I hope that UEFA will take this seriously and reconsider moving more Euros games to Budapest. Equal game?"

LGBT+ discrimination at Budapest

UEFA is currently investigating claims of discrimination at the Puskas Arena during the two matches it has hosted so far.

Images of anti-LGBT+ banners in the arena were shared on social media during Hungary's defeat to Portugal and UEFA announced it has appointed an investigator to look into the matter.

A statement read: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding potential discriminatory incidents which occurred in the Puskás Aréna, Budapest, during the 2020 European Championship group stage matches between the national teams of Hungary and Portugal on 15 June 2021 and between the national teams of Hungary and France played on 19 June 2021."

What legislation did Hungary pass this week?

The concerns surrounding discrimination in Budapest come just days after the government passed controversial legislation.

The legislation bans schools from disseminating content deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change.

Viktor Orban's Fidesz party attached the changes to a separate bill penalising paedophilia, making it difficult for other parties to vote against.

The nationalist prime minister has increasingly railed against the LGBT+ community and been heavily criticised by anti-discrimination and human rights groups.

