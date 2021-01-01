Germany No 1 Neuer, 35, can stay at top level 'for a few more years', says Low

The Die Mannschaft head coach insists that the Bayern Munich goalkeeper is still "hungry for titles"

Germany No 1 Manuel Neuer can stay at the top level "for a few more years", according to Joachim Low.

Neuer, 35, has enjoyed an illustrious career at the very highest level of the game spanning 17 years, winning numerous major trophies at club level with Bayern Munich and the World Cup with his country.

It has been suggested that his time as Germany's first-choice goalkeeper is now drawing to a close, but Low still thinks he has plenty to offer because he remains fully focused on winning the most important titles in the game.

What's been said?

Speaking ahead of Germany's World Cup qualifying clash with Romania on Sunday, Low told reporters of Neuer's durability: "At the moment he makes a completely well-trained impression.

"He's turned 35, he's had an incredible career so far. He is highly motivated, still has big goals, is hungry for titles, so I think he can play at this level for a few more years."

Who is pushing for Neuer's spot in the Germany team?

There are currently three goalkeepers aiming to displace Neuer in Low's set-up with a view to this summer's European Championships.

Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen has served as Neuer's No 2 for years, and continues to push hard for the main role between the sticks after another superb season at Camp Nou.

Bernd Leno is also in the frame, but an erratic 2020-21 campaign at Arsenal has done little to boost his chances of featuring at the Euros, while Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp also made Low's shortlist for the latest international break.

Neuer's record for Germany

Neuer has appeared in a total of 97 games for Germany since making his debut in 2009, including Thursday's 3-0 win against Iceland.

The Bayern keeper won the Golden Glove after Die Mannschaft's run to World Cup glory in Brazil in 2014, and also has a Confederation Cup winners' medal to his name.

