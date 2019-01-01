Ndombele interesting Manchester rivals Utd & City but Lyon prefer Juventus deal

The highly-rated midfielder has impressed in his native France and club president Jean-Michel Aulas would like to see him move to Serie A

president Jean-Michel Aulas would prefer to sell Tanguy Ndombele to rather than , or .

Powerful midfielder Ndombele has been in impressive form for the Ligue 1 side this season, making 45 appearances across all competitions and scoring two goals in the .

His displays are reported to have drawn interest from a number of Europe's biggest clubs, with Aulas confirming Juve, PSG and the two Manchester giants have all declared a liking for the 22-year-old.

And Aulas believes a move to champions Juve - where Ndombele could play alongside former Lyon playmaker Miralem Pjanic - would suit the international.

"It's true that Juve are after Ndombele," he told Tuttosport.

"But there's also PSG, Manchester United and City. I'd honestly like to see Ndombele at Juventus with Pjanic, a player we launched at Lyon and who I'm still very attached to.

"We'll see what happens. I won't talk about money. Economic parameters are the priority when selling players, but I'd like to sell him to Juve if all the offers were the same."

Article continues below

Ndombele's style of play has drawn comparisons to that of compatriot Paul Pogba but, in Aulas' opinion, the Lyon man has more to offer than the United midfielder.

"Paul was the leading light of a great World Cup with France but, as is normal, he paid a bit for the World Cup this season," Aulas said.

"Ndombele has been more decisive this season and is more complete for me."