Ndombele can make things happen for Spurs in more open title race - King

The 22-year-old signing from Lyon could help Tottenham close the gap behind Manchester City and Liverpool according to the club's former skipper

Hotspur legend Ledley King believes new signing Tanguy Ndombele can “make things happen” at White Hart Lane this season as Spurs look to make gains on the Premier League’s top two.

Ndombele arrived in north London this summer in a deal worth an initial £55 million ($67m) from , becoming the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

And King believes the 22-year-old can be a real difference-maker once he settles in to life in the English game.

“There’s no doubt he’s a talent,” the former defender told Goal. “I think he’s still adjusting to the style of play and the tempo that the manager demands, and he’s a young player so it’s important to give him time and let him develop and get an understanding of what the manager wants.

“But without doubt he’s a talent, he’s got an eye for a pass, he can definitely make things happen so I’m looking forward to seeing him throughout the season.”

Ndombele is the runners-up’s first major arrival in two years as the club look to bridge the gap between themselves and last season’s top two sides, with and having finished 27 and 26 points respectively ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s fourth-placed side.

And King believes there will be more opportunity to make ground on the leading pair in 2019-20.

“Of course, every season is different. We’ve seen what Leicester did with a steady squad, so you go into every season believing,” he added.

“I think that Liverpool and City probably won’t get the tally that they did last season and if we can pick up a few more points, at home especially, then you never know how the season might pan out. The players will go into the start of the season looking to perform as well as possible and put themselves in a position to have a chance.

“I think last season was a difficult situation, moving stadium, so I’m hoping we can make our new stadium a fortress this season and I’ve got no doubt that it will improve the consistency levels of the team throughout the season.

“I’m hoping it will have a major impact on the season and we can try to bridge that gap between ourselves and Liverpool and Man City.”

Tottenham begin their 2019-20 campaign on Saturday when they host newly-promoted .

