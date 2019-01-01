'Ndombele can be a new Pogba' - Lyon coach Genesio hails Juventus & Man City target

The 22-year-old midfielder has caught the eye of several Premier League teams and has been linked to Juventus and his current coach understands why

Tanguy Ndombele "can be a new Paul Pogba" according to Lyon coach Bruno Genesio, who is unsurprised that the France midfielder has been linked with Juventus.

Ndombele has thrived since arriving at Lyon – initially on loan from Amiens – in 2017 and has impressed in the Champions League as well as Ligue 1 this term, also catching the eye of Manchester City and Juve among others.

The 22-year-old received his first call up for Les Bleus in October and Genesio believes Ndombele has every chance of replicating his compatriot Pogba in going on to star at Juve should a move to Turin materialise.

"He is strong physically and above all technically," Genesio told Italian publication Tuttosport.

"With the first touch he manages to pass even three players, and when he starts he is difficult to stop.

"He's precise with his passing, he has a nice dribble. I do not like comparisons, but in fact Ndombele can be a new Pogba.

"Tanguy will become a top club midfielder so I would not be surprised to see him at Juve in the future. But as I am his coach, I would like to enjoy him a little more here at Lyon."

Article continues below

Ndombele has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Lyon so far this term, but has scored just two goals – which both came in group-stage matches against Hoffenheim in the Champions League – and Genesio believes that the youngster must become more clinical in attack to reach his full potential.

"Tanguy can play in all midfield roles, he started scoring, but in the future I expect him to grow in terms of goals. He must become a midfielder with eight to 10 goals per season."

Ndombele signed a contract extension with Lyon in September, tying him to the club until 2023.