Ndidi rues Leicester City’s failure to qualify for Champions League

The Nigeria international won a Cup title with the Foxes but could not help his side book a place in the European competition

Wilfred Ndidi has revealed his displeasure after Leicester City failed to qualify for the 2021-22 Champions League.

The Foxes failed in their quest to play in the top European competition on the last day of the Premier League, where they lost to Tottenham Hotspur to finish fifth on the league table.

The Nigeria international had previously helped Brendan Rodgers’ men to win the FA Cup title and has expressed his disappointment on missing out on a place in the European competition.

"People with different opinions, every player wants to play in the Champions League if they have the opportunity but if you don't have the opportunity you see a Cup you have to grab it,” Ndidi told Super Sport Monday Night Football.

"We played the final before the Premier League matches, so we actually grabbed that one and we hoped for qualifying for the Champions League.

"It's not like we were just hoping to qualify for the Champions League and just let the FA Cup just go away like that.

"I'm very grateful that we grabbed that one but it wasn't possible for us to go to the Champions League."

Ndidi also expressed his delight with the performances of his compatriot and teammate Kelechi Iheanacho.

The centre-forward delivered spectacular performances in the 2020-21 season, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in 39 appearances.

"We all know Kelechi Iheanacho is a very good player. Right from the U17 he can score goals, he can make assists,” he continued.

"As a footballer not getting much time playing can actually reduce your confidence but I'm very happy he's back.

"I've always tried to encourage him, he's always giving his best in training but you could see Jamie Vardy is always there, running round the pitch.

"I just feel if Kelechi had the chance he would have actually done something that time when there was no chance for him to actually showcase but now he's doing everything I expected of him and we all know the kind of player he is and I'm very proud of him and happy to play in the same team with him."

The Super Eagles midfielder also praised the influence of Leicester manager Rodgers on his development at the club.

"Brendan Rodgers is a very good coach, he is tactical. He's a lovable coach, the players love him because he is not just a coach, he's also like a father figure to us players,” he added.

"He's very friendly, smiles, his door is always open for players. He has actually improved my game psychologically and on the pitch, understanding the game.

"He made me understand the position better and what he really needs me to do. He just wants me to be Wilfred Ndidi, allow Tielemans be Tielemans, Kelechi be Kelechi.

"I cannot do everything but I just need to do my own. Those things are actually adding to my game and then trying to make me better in so many aspects of the game.

"Everything boils down to the system Rodgers really wants for his players and the team.”