Ndidi rates Iheanacho as Leicester City's best penalty taker ahead of Vardy

The 23-year-old midfielder has chosen his compatriot as the most clinical player when it comes to converting from the spot

Wilfred Ndidi has rated Kelechi Iheanacho as 's best penalty taker ahead of Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray.

international Vardy, who won the 2019-20 Premier League Golden Boot award, is the Foxes’ designated penalty taker.

Iheanacho last got an opportunity to convert from the spot during Leicester’s League Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanders in September 2018.

After both sides failed to find the back of the net in regulation time, the game proceeded into penalties and the 23-year-old swiftly converted his effort to help his side advance to the next stage of the competition.

Ndidi, who has been at King Power Stadium since January 2017 when he arrived from Belgian club , feels his international teammate cannot be rivalled from the spot.

"Kelechi’s never missed a penalty. I’ve never seen him miss a penalty,” Ndidi told Leicester Mercury.

Leicester full-back Christian Fuchs also backed the midfielder, saying: "He’s unbelievable. The best penalty taker I’ve seen.”

Perez, who joined the Foxes last summer from , however, doubted the claims, given Iheanacho is not a regular penalty taker for the club.

“When is he even taking penalties?" Perez said and Ndidi replied, saying "You’ve not seen him? He never misses.”

Iheanacho has scored nine goals in 71 Premier League appearances since he joined the Foxes from in the summer of 2017.

In the 2019-20 season, the Super Eagles striker scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 26 appearances across all competitions

His effort helped Brendan Rodgers’ side secure a place in next season’s after finishing fifth on the Premier League table.

While Ndidi has 36 caps for Nigeria national team, Iheanacho has eight goals in 25 appearances and both are key components of Gernot Rohr’s team.