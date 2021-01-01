Ndicka helps Eintracht Frankfurt past Bayern Munich as Dennis continues wait for first Bundesliga goal

The Cameroonian defender produced a solid display against the league champions while Dennis could not break his league duck at the RheinEnergieStadion

Evan Ndicka was impressive in the defence as Eintracht Frankfurt stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 in a Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.

The 21-year-old player of Cameroonian descent played from start to finish as first-half goals from Daichi Kamada and Amin Younes powered the hosts to their fifth straight win in the German top-flight.

Robert Lewandowski's 53rd-minute goal was not enough to inspire a comeback for Bayern Munich after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Arminia Bielefeld on Monday.

Although he was booked in stoppage-time, Ndicka's defensive performance has helped Adi Hutter's side remain unbeaten in the league since their 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg on December 11.

The Indomitable Lions captain Eric Choupo-Moting was also in action for the Bavarians at the Deutsche Bank Park but his contributions were not enough and he was replaced in the 82nd minute.

Despite the loss, Bayern Munich still sit at the top of the table with a five-point lead above second-placed RB Leipzig while Eintracht Frankfurt rose to fourth in the league standings with 42 points from 22 matches.

In Koln, Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis continued his wait for his maiden Bundesliga goal as the hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat against Stuttgart.

Dennis, who is on loan from Club Brugge until the end of the season, played the entire duration but he couldn't hit the back of the net.

With five appearances across all competitions, the 23-year-old has only scored a goal for the Billy Goats which came in their DFB Pokal loss earlier this month.

Eslewhere in Freiburg, Taiwo Awoniyi did not make Union Berlin’s matchday squad as they grabbed a rare away victory over Christian Streich’s side.

Grischa Promel scored the only goal that separated both teams in the 64th minute.