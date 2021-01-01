Nchout's effort not enough as Cameroon suffer first leg defeat against Chile

The Africans came into the encounter as clear favourites, but they were stunned by the South Americans in the first tie on Saturday

Cameroon suffered a setback in their quest to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after a 2-1 defeat against Chile in the intercontinental play-off, first leg of the Women's Olympic Qualifiers in Antalya on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lionesses went into the play-off with hopes of keeping alive their dreams of an Olympic return, having lost an automatic slot in the Caf qualifying series to Zambia in March 2020.

On the other hand, Chile, who are seeking to earn a first-ever qualification to the Olympics, after they finished runners at the 2018 Copa America and making their Women's World Cup debut in France 2019.



The two teams enjoyed a fair share of ball possession in the opening 20 minutes of the tie until the Chileans gained the lead when Camila Saez broke the deadlock, with a superb header seven minutes later.

After the restart, Jose Letelier's side maintained their dominance in the contest when Carla Guerrero doubled the lead for the South Americans, with a brilliant header in the 75th minute.

However, the Cameroonians stepped up their comeback bid in the match when Ajara Nchout zoomed past the Chileans' defence to pull one back, with a powerful shot two minutes later.

In the final 10 minutes, Nchout and Gabrielle Onguene continued to pile pressure in search of a late equaliser but Letelier's side held onto their nerves to claim the first-leg advantage over the Africans.

With a first-leg advantage defeat, the Indomitable Lionesses will hope to overturn the one-goal deficit in the return leg of the play-off at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex on April 13.

For Chile, they will be aiming to consolidate on their first-leg lead to ensure their maiden appearance at the global showpiece in Tokyo this summer.

The winner of the Caf–Conmebol intercontinental play-off doubleheader will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.