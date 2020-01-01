Nchout scores as Valerenga ease past Mucherera's Gintra Universitetas

The Cameroon international was on target yet again as her Norwegian side thrashed the Zimbabwean star's side on Thursday

Ajara Nchout continued her goalscoring form in Valerenga's 7-0 win over Ruvimbo Mucherera's Gintra Universitetas in Thursday's Uefa Women's second-round qualifying match.

The international has been superb for Valerenga since she arrived in 2019, netting 11 times in 19 games in all events, including a brace in a 7-0 first-round victory over Faroe Island's KI.

On the other hand, US-born Zimbabwean Mucherera came into the encounter on the heel of her Champions League scoring debut in Gintra Universitetas’ 4-0 first-round win over Slovan Bratislava.

More teams

The Norwegian giants started like a house on fire in Telsiai as Sherida Spitse's cross was headed in by Ingibjorg Sigurðardottir for Valerenga's opening goal after just 19 minutes of the encounter.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

In the 33rd minute, Rikke Madsen profited from Jalen Tompkins' poor goalkeeping inside the area to tap in the second of the match.

On the brink of half time, Dejana Stefanovic turned in a goal after a scramble after Spitse's fine cross from the left-wing.

After the recess at Telsiai Stadium, the visitors continued their ruthless form in the second half as Stefanovic tapped in from close range her second of the match in the 61st minute of the encounter.

A minute later, Madsen's effort off Synne Jensen's cross was turned out by goalkeeper Meda Seskute but Nchout was in a good position to convert the rebound for Valerenga's fifth of the match.

In the 69th minute, Vestina Neverdauskaite mistakenly turned a cross in from Spitse into her own net inside six yards before Jensen got on the scoresheet with a seventh to seal Valeranga's win.

Article continues below

Nchout, who lasted the duration of the game has now scored 12 goals in 20 outings in all competitions this season for Valerenga.

The result saw Valerenga and Nchout book a spot in the Round of 32, while Mucherera, who was in action for 81 minutes and could not save Gintra from being booted out of the competition.

In their next fixture, Valerenga will square up with title rivals Avaldsnes in the Norwegian Women's Cup semi-final on Sunday.