Nasri playing for future as ex-Arsenal & Man City star waits on West Ham contract call

The French midfielder linked up with the Hammers on a short-term deal in January and is yet to be offered an extension to that agreement

Samir Nasri admits that he is playing for his future at West Ham, with the former and midfielder waiting to discover if a contract extension will be offered.

The 31-year-old linked up with the Hammers on a short-term deal in January.

Terms were put to him after serving an 18-month doping ban, with Manuel Pellegrini happy to acquire his creative talents.

The Frenchman has taken in six appearances for West Ham, with his most recent outing seeing him step off the bench to inspire a stunning 4-3 victory over Huddersfield.

He hopes that he is contributing enough to be kept on at the London Stadium, but concedes that decision is out of his hands.

Nasri said on his chances of landing another contract: “I don’t know about my future.

“The most important thing for me was to come back, which I did in January.

“Then I got an injury because I wasn’t used to playing week in, week out when I have been out of the game for so long.

“Now the manager takes his time with me. I have seven games left and I just want to play free of injury and then we will sit down and see what is next.”

Nasri did his cause no harm in his latest appearance for the Hammers.

He helped to set up the first of Javier Hernandez’s late brace against Huddersfield which saw Pellegrini’s side recover from 3-1 down to snatch all three points on home soil.

“I think it was a crazy game,” Nasri said.

“Sometimes you can be complacent when you play a team that is bottom of the League. When you concede one or two goals then it is difficult to react unless you make changes.

“That is what the manager did. Chicharito scored two goals and I helped so it was good. He is a poacher - you have to play him in the box. He is really smart, ‘sneaky’ if you like.”

While saluting the predatory instincts of Hernandez, Nasri has also been quick to hail the emergence of Declan Rice at West Ham – with the 20-year-old midfielder currently readying himself for a potential debut after switching international allegiance from the .

“When you are young, your game is not perfect and he is going to improve,” said Nasri.

“For me his biggest weakness, if we are going to find a weakness, is that he needs to go forward more when he gets the ball.

“Defensively he is a beast though and tackling he is a beast also. I am really impressed with him.”