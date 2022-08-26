Napoli star Osimhen's agent dismisses talk of Ronaldo swap deal

Victor Osimhen's agent has claimed that there have been no negotiations between his client and Manchester United amid ongoing transfer rumours.

Reports stated potential Ronaldo-Osimhen swap deal

Deal would have seen Napoli receive money plus Ronaldo

Calenda rubbished those rumours on Friday

WHAT HAPPENED? As Ronaldo continues to pursue a move away from Manchester United, reports in Italy claimed his agent Jorge Mendes was attempting to broker a swap deal with Napoli which would see Osimhen go the other way. Although, the agent of the Nigeria striker, Roberto Calenda, quickly shot down those claims.

WHAT HE SAID: Osimhen's agent took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to address the rumours. He wrote: "No negotiations in progress, no exchanges.

"Victor Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play the Champions League with Napoli after winning it [qualification] on the pitch with pride together with the coach and teammates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If there is no substance behind rumours linking Manchester United with Osimhen, it leaves the Red Devils scrambling to sign a striker. It is hardly an ideal position for Erik ten Hag to find himself in given there are just a few days left of the transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? It is all getting a little bit desperate for Manchester United with the transfer window moving into its final few days. It seems very unlikely that Ronaldo will be going anywhere but that might not affect Ten Hag's pursuit of another striker.