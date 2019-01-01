Nantes complain to FIFA as Cardiff miss first Sala payment

have made a complaint to FIFA after failed to pay the first instalment of Emiliano Sala's £15 million ($20m) transfer fee.

The side signed Sala from Nantes for a club-record fee in January, but the striker died when the plane carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed.

Nantes granted Cardiff an extension on the first payment after chairman Mehmet Dalman said they want to investigate "anomalies" in the transfer first.

On Monday, the Welsh team expressed "grave concerns" over the legality of the flight after an interim report was published by Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

They have held off meeting the deadline on Tuesday and the French club are chasing it up with FIFA.

A statement from the governing body read: "We can confirm that we have received yesterday evening a claim from FC Nantes against Cardiff City in connection with the transfer of Emiliano Sala.

“We are looking into the matter and consequently we have no further comments at this stage."

Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage 13 days after the aircraft went missing on January 21. The body of the plane's pilot, David Ibbotson, has not been found.

