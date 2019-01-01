Namibia's Zenatha Coleman scores to seal Valencia's win against Athletic Club

The forward gave Irene Ferreras' side the winner at Estadio Antonio Puchades with her strike guaranteeing the hosts victory

Zenatha Coleman was on target for as they defeated 2-0 in Sunday's Primera Iberdrola encounter.

The forward, who was on the scoresheet in her side's 3-0 win at last week, continued with her fine goalscoring form against Ángel Villacampa's team at Estadio Antonio Puchades.

Irene Ferreras' side made a fine start as Mari Paz Vilas assisted Carol Ferez to put the hosts in front after 18 minutes in the match.

The hopes of securing a valuable point away for the visitors were dashed when Ferez set up the Namibian international to guarantee their victory in additional time in Paterna.

Despite being replaced by Asun Martinez after her effort, Coleman's goal was her second in three games this season for Valencia.

The victory moves Valencia to third on the log on goal difference, although tied on points with leaders with seven points from three matches this season.

Valencia will travel to face Michaela Abam's on September 28 and Coleman will aim to continue with her impressive form.