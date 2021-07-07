Nagelsmann wants Goretzka to stay at Bayern for years amid Man Utd links

The midfielder has a year left on his contract and is in talks over an extension, but there is interest from the Premier League

Julian Nagelsmann wants Leon Goretzka to stay at Bayern Munich for years to come amid reports linking him to Manchester United.

The 26-year-old joined from Schalke in 2018 and has played a key role for the Bavarian giants, though his last two seasons were interrupted by injury problems.

The midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga champions and United are reported to be eager to bring him to the Premier League.

What has been said?

CEO Oliver Kahn says talks over an extension are going well, however, and new Bayern boss Nagelsmann hopes he can count on him for next season and beyond.

"Leon is an important player for us. I would be happy to work with him for many years," he told reporters at his first press conference in charge of the German giants.

"I think very highly of him. He is one of the most dangerous midfielders in the world. Everyone likes to have him in their team."

Nagelsmann has high hopes for Sane

Leroy Sane has come under pressure after a disappointing first season at Bayern.

Sane, 25, started 18 of his 32 appearances in the Bundesliga in 2020-21 and managed six goals, leading to strong criticism in Germany.

But Nagelsmann has faith in the winger's talent and insists he can get more out of him.

"It would be good for him if we left him alone in the media. He has outstanding qualities, incredible speed and is one of the best in one-on-one situations. He has a good finish and is also strong in link-up play," he said.

Article continues below

"It's about bringing his quality on the pitch and increasing his output. That is important, especially against opponents who are in a deep position. I'm not a wizard either, but I want to show him in training which spaces he has to stand in. We have already had contact.

"I'm sure we'll see a stronger Leroy Sane, who will have a big impact on success at Bayern."

Further reading