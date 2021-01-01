'We were too slow' - Nagelsmann admits RB Leipzig deserved Champions League elimination by Liverpool

The Bundesliga side were eliminated at the last-16 stage after a 4-0 aggregate loss to Jurgen Klopp's men

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann admitted his side deserved to be knocked out in their last-16 Champions League tie against Liverpool.

Liverpool defeated Leipzig 2-0 in Wednesday's second leg in Budapest, after winning the first leg by the same scoreline in the same location.

While Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League and Leipzig have won six straight Bundesliga matches, Nagelsmann's side were well beaten over the two legs.

What was said?

"I think we deserved to be knocked out, mainly due to today's match," Nagelsmann said in his post-game press conference. "Liverpool weren't creating a lot of pressure, they were sitting back and waiting and leaving us possession.

"There weren't a lot of emotional moments, we were too slow to create actions, we were just possessing the ball.

"I think the emotional qualities we've had in recent matches in the league and cup weren't shown today. Liverpool had a few chances in the first half they squandered.

"We didn't have a lot of chances in the second half, a lot of moments kept being squandered. We could see there was some respect in terms of counterattacks but that respect meant we reacted wrongly, then we conceded the first goal.

"We were defending but not being active enough and kept too much distance from the attackers and you could see the quality they had: [Diogo] Jota's assist and [Mohamed] Salah's great goal.

"The second goal was game over. We don't like losing but sometimes you have to admit the opponent was better. We are angry and sad but we'll focus on Frankfurt who we play in the Bundesliga. It is well-deserved Liverpool go into the next round."

What's next for Leipzig?

RB Leipzig's red-hot form in the Bundesliga has made it a two-team race for the league title.

Bayern Munich currently lead by just two points over Leipzig, who have an eight-point advantage over third-placed Wolfsburg.

Nagelsmann's side are back in Bundesliga action on Sunday when they face Eintracht Frankfurt.

RB Leipzig also have the chance to secure domestic cup glory this season, having advanced to the DFB-Pokal semi-finals.

