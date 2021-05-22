'My mood is gutted' - Zidane proud of Madrid efforts after title race defeat to Atletico

Los Blancos feel short of another top flight crown, ensuring a barren campaign for the first time in a decade

Zinedine Zidane says that he is "gutted" after Real Madrid fell short of a successful defence of their title in La Liga after a last-day race with Atletico Madrid.

Late finishes from Karim Benzema and Luka Modric ensured that Los Blancos emerged with a late victory over Villarreal - but the Rojiblancos' own comeback win against Real Valladolid was more than enough to take the title from Santiago Bernabeu to Wanda Metropolitano.

It means that Madrid end the campaign without silverware, the first such instance for over a decade - but the Frenchman says that he is nevertheless proud of his side's efforts throughout what has been a challenging campaign, while continuing to avoid questions.

What has been said?

"My mood is gutted," Zidane told his post-match press conference. "We didn't win La Liga. If you ask me that, that's the answer.

"We have to congratulate Atletico, who deserve [to be champions], because whoever is at the top deserves it.

"But the most important thing is what the [Real Madrid] players have done.I have to thank our fans because they have always supported the team from the outside. I think everyone can be proud of the players, because they have given everything.

Article continues below

Zidane remains coy on future

Speculation has continued to mount in recent weeks that the World Cup winner is poised for a second exit from the club, having previously left three years ago on the back of a hat-trick of Champions League triumphs.

Zidane however refused to be drawn on whether he would continue at Santiago Bernabeu or not, adding: "With time and with calmness, I will talk to the club [about my future] later."

Further reading