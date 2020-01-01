'My guys not strong enough psychologically' - Mourinho explains Tottenham collapse in draw against West Ham

Spurs surrendered a three-goal lead in the final 10 minutes to draw with David Moyes' side

Jose Mourinho says were not 'psychologically strong enough' to fight off West Ham's resurgence in Sunday's 3-3 draw.

Spurs had a three-goal lead within 16 minutes of the Premier League encounter as a goal from Son Heung-min and a Harry Kane double put the hosts in control.

But an incredible last 10 minutes of the match saw the Hammers mount an incredible comeback, with Fabian Balbuena heading past Hugo Lloris ajd Davinson Sanchez turning into his own net before Manuel Lanzini secured a draw with a stunning strike from distance.

More teams

Mourinho says his side deserved the punishment for their mental weakness in the second half.

"Football. Of course I have to analyse the second half and have to do it internally, but for you I prefer to say football happened, and praise West Ham's belief," he said to Sky Sports.

'It is not easy to be losing 3-0 and be dominated, to keep the belief. I knew they are a different team to last season, but to lose an advantage of three goals is a big punishment and eventually deserved.

"I found already by analysing from the touchline, some things are completely out of the context, once more an indirect free-kick, the own goal, the third is a free-kick and second ball, a rebound.

"The game was under control, we had Harry Kane to score the fourth when he hit the post, Gareth Bale to kill the game. The game was more to the fourth goal, but that's football.

Article continues below

"Not deliberately, but the team was dropping, with [Harry] Winks we found balance again and was in control. It was exactly when we were in control that we conceded the first and their belief went up. My guys were not strong enough to cope with it psychologically. The last few seconds we lost two points."

He continued to BBC Sport: "We should be stronger. In the second half they risked quite a lot, pressing up and gave us more space. We should get an occasion to win the game.

"I don't know if it was us inviting them or with them with the extra motivation of getting in the game. I can't identify us or them, maybe both."