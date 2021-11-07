Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says poor refereeing decisions cost his side as they lost 3-2 to West Ham on Sunday.

West Ham took an early lead through an own goal by goalkeeper Alisson, who complained that he had been fouled by Angelo Ogbonna as he went for the ball.

The incident was reviewed by VAR, but the goal was allowed to stand and the Hammers went on to secure the three points as Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma scored later on despite efforts from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi.

What has been said?

Klopp complained that the opening goal was the crucial moment for his team and felt let down by the referee.

"The goals and some situations have to go another way. Let's talk about the game, the first they score is a foul on the goalkeeper, the arm goes into Alisson's arm so how can he catch it? That makes no sense," Klopp said to Sky Sports.

"What can Alisson do? That is why the goalie is protected. If a player goes up in the air with his arm, it is an important part of the body for the goalkeeper.

"People will say I am making excuses but I am calm. You need normal decisions from a referee and he did not do that."

He continued to BBC Radio 5 Live: "We saw it back, Alisson wants to go for the ball, Angelo Ogbonna hits Alisson's arm with his arm, that's why Alisson's arm deflects the ball into the goal.

"There are countries where everyone would say that's a foul. The keeper must get help, otherwise in these situations everybody runs at the keeper because he must make sure he gets the ball. But he has no chance because, if he pushes, it's a penalty."

Should Cresswell have been sent off?

Klopp also highlighted a tackle on Jordan Henderson by Aaron Cresswell in the early stages of the game.

Henderson went down in agony after Cresswell dived in with a challenge outside of the West Ham box.

"They do well on the counter, they have quality and the second set-piece we concede. Aaron Cresswell's was a reckless challenge on Jordan Henderson, even when he touched the ball before so you have to control your body," Klopp said to Sky Sports.

"Two situations which were influential but West Ham did not make the decisions and they won the game."

Asked by BBC Radio 5 Live if the West Ham player should have been sent off, Klopp said: "My god, I'm not your puppy. Hopefully, you have an opinion yourself. All good."

