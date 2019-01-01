'My future is at Ajax' - Neres dismisses exit reports amid Man Utd links

The Brazil international has been rumoured to be on his way out of the Eredivisie champions this summer but insists he will remain in Amsterdam

David Neres has committed his future to amid a series of reports suggesting he was set to leave the club this summer.

The 22-year-old winger has been linked with , and over the course of the past few months after impressing for the Dutch champions last term.

But he broke off from celebration following 's 3-1 Copa America final victory over to tell Algemeen Dagblad : "I'm having a beer because I have something to celebrate. I have to be back at Ajax on July 28. My future is with Ajax ."

Neres was used as a substiture for the Selecao during their home tournament and admitted: ""It was hard to lose my spot. I did my best, but it was not enough.

"In the end I'm a part of the team and it's most important that we win. Therefore I'm still satisfied. It's great to win this prize with the national team. It's a dream for me and the other players.

"Now it's time to celebrate. We had a nice party in the dressing room. We danced and after that it was time to see my family.

"It was a good experience for me to be here and play with experienced players. I feel older myself and more experienced. That's good for my development."

Neres enjoyed a hugely successful season in 2018-19, scoring eight goals and registering eight assists in 20 Eredivisie starts.

The speedy winger also caught the eye in the during Ajax’s impressive run to the semi-finals, beating and before succumbing to .

He began his career with Sao Paulo and quickly earned a move to Ajax in January 2017.

Since then he has made 69 appearances for the Amsterdam giants, scoring 25 goals.

In March this year he received his first senior call up to the Brazil squad and made his debut against when he assisted two goals in a 3-1 win.

Brazilian team mate Richarlison was keen for Neres to join him at earlier in pre-season but it seems the youngster is set to stay with Ajax despite interest from across Europe.