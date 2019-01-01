'My desire is to stay here' - Modric wants to extend Real Madrid stay

The midfielder, who was linked with Inter at the start of the season, is contracted to Los Blancos until 2020 and is eyeing an extension

Real Madrid star Luka Modric said he wants to stay at the La Liga giants beyond his current contract.

Modric, who was linked with Serie A side Inter at the start of the season, is contracted to Madrid until 2020.

And the 33-year-old Ballon d'Or winner is happy at the Santiago Bernabeu as he eyes an extension.

"I have a year and a half left on my contract and I am calm, as that's a long time," Modric told reporters.

"My desire is to stay here for more time. I am as happy as I was on the first day."

Modric was speaking after scoring in Madrid's 2-0 victory at home to Sevilla in La Liga.

Casemiro put Madrid ahead with a sensational long-range strike in the 78th minute before Modric - who was denied by the crossbar in the second half - sealed victory in stoppage time.

The win saw Madrid leapfrog Sevilla into third position, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

"I am very happy and think we played a great game," he said. "We are happy with our play and happy with the three points.

"We need to follow this path. Every player had a great game and our fans want to see us like this.

"We needed a match like this one to give some joy to ourselves and to the supporters. Personally, I feel good and have felt good for the past month and a half."

On the title race, Modric added: "We don't need to think about Barcelona or about how many points we have. We need to go game by game.

"We need to fight and see where we get to at the end of the season. That's what we need to do, not worry about others."

Madrid face a Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg against Girona on Thursday before returning to La Liga action next weekend with a clash against Espanyol.