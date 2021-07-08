Mwepu’s Premier League move is a step to bright future – Zambia’s Micho

The 23-year-old completed a permanent switch to Brighton on Tuesday, which brought an end to his four-year stay in Salzburg

Zambia coach Milutin Sredojevic has described Enoch Mwepu’s transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion as a path to a bright future for him and Zambian football.

The 23-year-old joined the Potters on a four-year deal from Red Bull Salzburg earlier this week, which made him the club's first signing before the 2021-22 season.

The move also made Mwepu the second Zambia international to move to the Premier League this summer after his former teammate at Salzburg Patson Daka moved to Leicester City on a permanent deal.

Micho who is on Cosafa Cup duty with Chipolopolo in South Africa, reacted to the transfers and he described Mwepu as one of the best young midfielders in Europe.

During his time in Austria, Mwepu was nicknamed ‘the Computer’ because of his ability to read the game at the middle of the park.

“In looking forward to see that his game is rising up he's one of the five most respected young upcoming midfielders in European football and this will be a new transit step to the bright future of his and bright future of Zambian football," Micho told the Zambia FA.

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter lauded the arrival of Mwepu as a midfield boost that would provide more competition for playing time.

The 23-year-old will link up Mali’s Yves Bissouma who has made a name for himself as one of the top tacklers in the Premier League.

“He has a great deal of experience for somebody of his age, including Champions League and international football,” Potter said.

Article continues below

"He's primarily a central midfielder, although he is capable of playing in numerous positions, is open-minded, adaptable and very keen to learn and develop.

"He will add competition to our existing options in that area of the squad going into the new season."

During his four-year stay in Austria, Mwepu played in the Uefa Champions League and he won the Bundesliga titles four times with the Austrian Cup three times in a row.