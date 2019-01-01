Live Scores
'Mutinous' Kepa slammed after Chelsea goalkeeper refuses to be substituted in Carabao Cup final

Though Willy Caballero was on the touchline ready to come in, the Spaniard denied the substitution in an extraordinary act of defiance

The end of extra-time in the Carabao Cup final descended into madness, as Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be subbed off, leaving his manager Maurizio Sarri furious. 

The Spanish goalkeeper appeared to go down with an injury late in extra-time against Manchester City with the score tied 0-0. 

Sarri summoned Willy Caballero to replace Kepa, with both players' numbers going up on the substitute board.

However, Kepa extraordinarily refused to be taken off, waving off his manager in a clear act of defiance.

And Sarri ended up backing down, leaving Caballero sitting at the touchline and adding more fuel to the notion that the manager has lost his authority over his players. 

Incredibly, Kepa appeared to wink at the camera as the game ended 0-0 after 120 minutes and went into a shootout. 

Kepa conceded in the shootout on a fairly saveable shot from Sergio Aguero, before he managed to save from Leroy Sane. 

But City would go on to lift the trophy via a 4-3 shootout win, and there was plenty of reaction throughout the entire on-field saga.

