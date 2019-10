Mustafic Fahrudin looks back on his career

Watch, as he looks back on his career during his time with Tampines Rovers and the national team

Mustafic Fahrudin is a legend in Singapore football without a doubt especially when it comes to his penalty-kick skills.

Always so calm even under the most pressurising of situations, the Serbian-born footballer is the epitome of calmness.

