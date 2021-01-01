Muskwe scores as Ikpeazu’s Wycombe Wanderers defeat Rotherham United

The Zimbabwe international was among the goalscorers as the Chairboys secured an away victory over the Millers

Admiral Muskwe was on target as Wycombe Wanderers recorded a 3-0 away victory over Rotherham United in Monday’s English Championship encounter.

The Zimbabwean – who is on loan from Leicester City last found the net in his team's 7-2 defeat to Brentford on January 30, 2021.

Against the Millers, he rediscovered his scoring form as the Chairboys cruised to an impressive away triumph at the New York Stadium.

Paul Warne’s side made a nightmare start as Muskwe handed the visiting side a second-minute lead with a cool finish that beat goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Despite the lead, they did not put their feet off the pedal and they deservedly got the second goal in the 24th minute courtesy of a deflected effort from Jason McCarthy – with Uche Ikpeazu providing the assist.

The Millers turned up the tempo notwithstanding the scoreline, but poor finishing was their major undoing as the first half ended in favour of the visiting side.

Before the commencement of the second half, manager Warne made a double attacking substitution. Republic of Ireland’s winger of Nigerian descent Chiedozie Ogbene – who was returning to action after his injury setback – replaced Daniel Barlaser while Ben Wiles was yanked off for Florian Jozefzoon.

Even at that, the change did not bring the much-needed spark for Rotherham.

Jozefzoon wasted glorious opportunities before Fred Onyedinma blasted into an empty stand behind the goal.

Wycombe were not bereft of opportunities as Dennis Adeniran tried his luck from distance, but Johansson got his body behind his shot.

Seven minutes from full time, David Wheeler scored the third goal thanks to a fine assist from substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Leicester City loanee Muskwe – who now boasts two goals so far this term – was replaced in the 87th minute for Garath McCleary while Adeniran was on parade from start to finish.

English forward of Nigerian origin Freddie Ladapo was handed a place in Rotherham’s starting XI, but he could only play for 76 minutes.

Even with this result, Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe Wanderers sit at the base of the English Championship table with 33 points from 40 outings.