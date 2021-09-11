Musa vs Lookman: Who got the better move?

Can the Leicester City new boy kick off his Foxes career in style vs Manchester City on Saturday?

Two transfer deals that went somewhat under the radar during the final days of the transfer window involved Nigerian wideman Ahmed Musa and Ademola Lookman.

The former ended his brief stay back in Nigerian football by signing with Fatih Karagumruk, while the latter returned for a third stint in the Premier League when he signed for Leicester City.

The moves prompted Goal to ask—in our recent African Football HQ transfer talk show live—which of the duo secured the better move during the window.

On one hand, it’s fantastic to see Musa returning to European football, having surely made the move back to the NPFL and to Kano Pillars too early in his career.

He’s only 28, so should theoretically have some of his best years ahead of him, and surely had a lot more to offer than at the highest level of the Nigerian game.

He’s the Super Eagles captain after all, and—when he featured against Cape Verde in Nigeria’s recent World Cup qualifier—became only the third Nigerian player to reach a century of international appearances for the West African giants.

It’s surely only a matter of time before he eclipses Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama to become Nigeria’s all-time record cap holder.

His return to Europe should help him re-establish himself as one of the most exciting—and experienced—African wideman.

Lookman finds himself at a different stage of his career; he’s only 23, and still has much to prove, following some stop-start seasons.

He excelled on loan at RasenBallsport Leipzig after signing for Everton, but then failed to establish himself at Goodison Park.

After signing permanently for RB Leipzig, he failed to create his previous magic in Saxony, but did show glimpses of quality when loaned back to England with Fulham.

He was never going to remain with the Cottagers following their relegation, however, and so a move to Leicester City—and the opportunity to work with Brendan Rodgers—gives him another glorious opportunity to crystallize his immense potential.

The Northern Irish coach has a strong track record for working with youngsters on the cusp of greatness and helping them to bring their qualities to bear on a consistent basis.

Can he now do the same with Lookman?