Musa scores on Fatih Karagumruk debut against Gaziantep FK
Ahmed Musa scored on his Fatih Karagumruk debut as they secured a 3-2 win over Gaziantep FK in Saturday’s Super Lig encounter.
The 28-year-old was handed his first appearance for Francesco Farioli’s side in the Turkish elite division clash, and it took him 90 minutes to make his mark.
