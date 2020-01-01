Mumbai City's Sergio Lobera - It is important to maintain our style for 90 minutes

The Mumbai City manager was not pleased with his team's performance in the first half...

registered their third consecutive win of the ongoing (ISL) season as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Odisha FC on Sunday.

Lobera missed the service of his Mandar Rao Dessai as the player had a personal issue to attend to. The coach was forced to use midfielder Vignesh Dakshinamurthy as a makeshift full-back. Vignesh had a decent outing and was impressive in patches in his new role.

Hailing the squad depth and quality of the team he has in his hands, Lobera said, "It is very important to have a very good squad. When you have some problems with some players, for example, in the case of Mandar who has a personal problem, we can use another player in place of him and he played very well. I am very happy with the performance of Vignesh. I agree that this was a very good example of having a good squad."

More teams

Mumbai City did not play the kind of football Lobera hoped for in their last two games but Sunday's fixture marked an improvement on the field.

The Spanish coach, though, was far from impressed with his team's performance as he suggested that the team did not do well in the first half.

"During some periods of the game, I felt that they played in the style I want them to play but the first half was not good for us. We can improve a lot of things. It is not only about the vision, we have to analyse our style of play. In the second half, we played very well. The most important thing is to maintain our style of play for 90 minutes," said Lobera.

Mumbai City climbed to the top of the league table with the win but the former boss wants his team to remain focused on their matches and not to think about league positions.

"We need to put our focus on our games and not on the league table. We need to prepare well and win games and the consequence will reflect on the table but we cannot keep focusing on the league table," Lobera signed off.