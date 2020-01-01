Jorge Costa: I can change a few players but not my system

The Portuguese coach acknowledged that the points lost at this stage are difficult to recover...

lost two vital points in their last outing against Hyderabad FC. With the Islanders set to go up against on Friday, head coach Jorge Costa stressed on the importance of seeing off games.

"We knew how important it was to win the three points against Hyderabad. We are men. We don't hide. We will give our best to win again. We know we have to finish games. But we are creating chances and naturally, we will score," said the Portuguese.

The Islanders are fifth on the table with 20 points and a win tomorrow will help them get into the top four. Costa remains confident that his team can do the job and also clarified that he would never change his system.

"We have to win to finish in the top four. I am sure my players will give their best. I can change one or two players in the team but not my system. I don't know what will happen tomorrow (Friday) or at the end of the season but I know we are trying and working hard. We have been working on it (system) for one-and-half years and I would not change that.

"I don't like excuses. I knew our budget and we cannot compare that to other clubs. When I landed in Mumbai I knew it would be difficult to finish in the top four. But because I am a winner and not afraid of anything, we finished in the top four. This season also we have problems. It might not be problems but comparing to other teams it might be. All points lost at this stage are difficult to recover but we will give our best to win the game."

Souvik Chakrabarti joined Hyderabad FC in the winter transfer market and Costa termed it as the best solution for all parties.

"It was a difficult decision for us but Souvik is a very good professional and it was good for him for trying to do the things he loves. He deserves to be happy. It was the best solution for everyone. He had exceptional behaviour from day one. We have one fewer option but it was the best decision for both sides," expressed the 48-year old manager.