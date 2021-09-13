Mumbai City's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Sergio Lobera's side won the League Shield and ISL trophy last term and ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking for revenge...

Mumbai City kick off the 2021-22 Indian Super League season against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, on November 22.

The reigning champions will be guided by Sergio Lobera and the Spaniard will continue to have the services of his trusted lieutenants in Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall. They have added Igor Angulo, Brad Inman, and Cassio Gabriel to their roster as well.

When do Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan in 2021-22?

Mumbai City will face the Mariners on December 1 at the Fatorda Stadium in a 7:30 PM kickoff. They had beaten Antonio Habas' troops in the ISL Final last season and will look to continue their good form against the Kolkata-based side.

Mumbai City's ISL fixtures 2021-22